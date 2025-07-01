A stock that deserves closer examination: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Within its last year performance, PCT rose by 33.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.58 to $4.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.04% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on November 20, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PCT. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated PCT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 18, 2024. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 09, 2024, but set its price target from $7.50 to $10. Craig Hallum January 03, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for PCT, as published in its report on January 03, 2024. ROTH MKM’s report from December 19, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $3 for PCT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

One of the most important indicators of PureCycle Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -67.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PCT is recording 3.62M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.28%, with a gain of 4.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.80, showing growth from the present price of $13.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PureCycle Technologies Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

