A stock that deserves closer examination: Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG)

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Platinum Group Metals Ltd has overperformed by 3.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLG rose by 19.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.27 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.43% in the last 200 days.

On June 27, 2016, CIBC Upgraded Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX: PLG) to Sector Perform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 07, 2013, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PLG. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded PLG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $1.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 23, 2013.

Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG)

In order to gain a clear picture of Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.12M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PLG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.64%, with a gain of 2.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.08, showing growth from the present price of $1.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Platinum Group Metals Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PLG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.78% at present.

