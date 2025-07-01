A stock that deserves closer examination: Irobot Corp (IRBT)

While Irobot Corp has underperformed by -3.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRBT fell by -59.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.45 to $1.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.82% in the last 200 days.

On May 06, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) to Underweight. A report published by Northland Capital on March 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for IRBT. JP Morgan also Downgraded IRBT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $103 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2021. JP Morgan February 11, 2021d the rating to Overweight on February 11, 2021, and set its price target from $101 to $166. Northland Capital January 28, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for IRBT, as published in its report on January 28, 2021. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Irobot Corp (IRBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.99%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Irobot Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -237.51% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IRBT has an average volume of 2.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.00%, with a loss of -0.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.94, showing growth from the present price of $3.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Irobot Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

