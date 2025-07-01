A look at SLS’s current quarter earnings estimates

Currently, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s (SLS) stock is trading at $2.08, marking a fall of -5.02% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -6.31% below its 52-week high of $2.22 and 169.43% above its 52-week low of $0.77. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.25% below the high and +40.07% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SLS’s SMA-200 is $1.29.

SLS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.81, resulting in an 7.28 price to cash per share for the period.

How does SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS): Earnings History

If we examine SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, slashing the consensus of -$0.11. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.04, resulting in a 34.38% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.11. That was a difference of $0.04 and a surprise of 34.38%.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.34% of shares. A total of 55 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 14.34% of its stock and 14.38% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP holding total of 7.58 shares that make 7.60% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 15.8 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.84 shares of SLS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.85% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5.92 million.

An overview of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) traded 3,256,936 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.71 and price change of +0.48. With the moving average of $1.65 and a price change of +0.75, about 2,958,350 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SLS’s 100-day average volume is 2,065,125 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.42 and a price change of +0.56.