Market Summary
A closer look at Viasat, Inc (VSAT)’s stock price trends

Within its last year performance, VSAT rose by 71.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.70 to $6.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.85% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) to Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VSAT. Needham also reiterated VSAT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 15, 2024. JP Morgan September 17, 2024d the rating to Neutral on September 17, 2024, and set its price target from $29 to $15. JP Morgan October 17, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for VSAT, as published in its report on October 17, 2023. Deutsche Bank’s report from October 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $22 for VSAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Viasat, Inc (VSAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.25%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Viasat, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VSAT is recording an average volume of 3.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.54%, with a gain of 13.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.29, showing growth from the present price of $14.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viasat, Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

VSAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.03% at present.

