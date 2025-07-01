Subscribe
A closer look at Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) is warranted

While Tango Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNGX rose by 65.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.02 to $1.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.96% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2024, Jefferies started tracking Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on April 04, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TNGX. Piper Sandler also rated TNGX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 12, 2024. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on December 08, 2023, and assigned a price target of $16. H.C. Wainwright October 20, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TNGX, as published in its report on October 20, 2022. SVB Leerink’s report from September 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TNGX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.67%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Tango Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.63M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TNGX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.76%, with a loss of -3.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.43, showing growth from the present price of $5.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNGX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tango Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TNGX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.30% at present.

