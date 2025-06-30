Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG)’s stock price range in the last year

While Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR has overperformed by 0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YSG rose by 160.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.57 to $2.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 131.76% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2021, Raymond James started tracking Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 14, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for YSG. Goldman also rated YSG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18.60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2020.

Analysis of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.47%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 340.82K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for YSG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.14%, with a gain of 9.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.91, showing decline from the present price of $10.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

