What is GTI’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, Graphjet Technology’s (GTI) stock is trading at the price of $0.11, a gain of 12.16% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -98.05% less than its 52-week high of $5.69 and 94.89% better than its 52-week low of $0.06. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.46% below the high and +98.06% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GTI’s SMA-200 is $1.0062.

How does Graphjet Technology (GTI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Graphjet Technology (GTI): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 2 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.04 and -0.09 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.03 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.09 and also replicates 66.67% growth rate year over year.

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ: GTI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Graphjet Technology (GTI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 94.37% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.24% of its stock and 4.33% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 150.09 shares that make 0.10% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 16269.0.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 69.12 shares of GTI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7492.0.

An overview of Graphjet Technology’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Graphjet Technology (GTI) traded 30,216,340 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.0855 and price change of +0.0025. With the moving average of $0.1088 and a price change of +0.0047, about 25,886,078 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GTI’s 100-day average volume is 16,784,703 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.1389 and a price change of -0.2123.