What is CLIK’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, Click Holdings Ltd’s (CLIK) stock is trading at the price of $0.43, a fall of -8.62% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -90.31% less than its 52-week high of $4.39 and 165.75% better than its 52-week low of $0.16. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -31.70% below the high and +37.27% above the low.

It is also essential to consider CLIK stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.04 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 31.68. CLIK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.25, resulting in an 31.68 price to cash per share for the period.

Click Holdings Ltd (CLIK): Earnings History

If we examine Click Holdings Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Click Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLIK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Click Holdings Ltd (CLIK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.46% of its stock and 0.46% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Xtx Topco Ltd holding total of 18.11 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 7595.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 4.39 shares of CLIK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.01% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1843.0.

An overview of Click Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Click Holdings Ltd (CLIK) traded 546,769 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.4572 and price change of -0.0754. With the moving average of $0.4098 and a price change of -0.2685, about 13,301,291 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CLIK’s 100-day average volume is 7,235,707 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0854 and a price change of -0.8239.