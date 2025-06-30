Subscribe
Industry
Was there any good news for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) stock in the last session?

While Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp has underperformed by -1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNXP rose by 5.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $130.00 to $6.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.27% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2022, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) recommending Outperform. A report published by ROTH Capital on April 18, 2019, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TNXP. ROTH Capital also Upgraded TNXP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 18, 2017. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for TNXP, as published in its report on February 17, 2016. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.14%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -91.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 963.01K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TNXP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.90%, with a gain of 7.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.67, showing growth from the present price of $34.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNXP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TNXP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.58% at present.

