Was Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd (CGTL)’s session last reading good?

While Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd has overperformed by 5.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGTL fell by -84.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.59 to $0.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.18% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd (CGTL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -32.55%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.06M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CGTL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.72%, with a loss of -14.48% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd Shares?

The Hong Kong based company Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd (CGTL) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Retail. When comparing Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 124.66%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 93.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

