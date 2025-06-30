Was anything negative for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) stock last session?

While CytomX Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTMX rose by 118.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.10 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 94.65% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) to Buy. Piper Sandler also Upgraded CTMX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 28, 2024. Jefferies May 06, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CTMX, as published in its report on May 06, 2024. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CTMX is recording 4.98M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.81%, with a loss of -3.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CytomX Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) based in the USA. When comparing CytomX Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 61.71%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

