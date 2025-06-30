UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While UroGen Pharma Ltd has overperformed by 2.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URGN rose by 26.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.15 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.51% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on May 22, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for URGN. Scotiabank also rated URGN shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 16, 2025. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on February 19, 2025, and assigned a price target of $31. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for URGN, as published in its report on August 22, 2024. Jefferies’s report from February 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for URGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of UroGen Pharma Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and URGN is recording 2.80M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.25%, with a loss of -7.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.38, showing growth from the present price of $13.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UroGen Pharma Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

URGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.91% at present.