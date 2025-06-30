Subscribe
UP’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

Currently, Wheels Up Experience Inc’s (UP) stock is trading at $1.08, marking a fall of -12.60% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -76.58% below its 52-week high of $4.59 and 46.20% above its 52-week low of $0.74.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, UP’s SMA-200 is $1.6237.

As well, it is important to consider UP stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.97.

How does Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

An overview of Wheels Up Experience Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) traded 1,598,102 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3885 and price change of -0.2100. With the moving average of $1.3170 and a price change of +0.2800, about 1,135,541 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, UP’s 100-day average volume is 967,561 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2304 and a price change of -0.4100.

