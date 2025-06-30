Subscribe
Market Summary
1 min.Read

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) stock: A year of ups and downs

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Unicycive Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 14.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UNCY fell by -14.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.00 to $2.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.25% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 04, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for UNCY.

Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY)

To gain a thorough understanding of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2355.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UNCY is recording an average volume of 413.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.70%, with a gain of 7.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.12, showing growth from the present price of $6.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UNCY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Unicycive Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

UNCY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.93% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

Should investors be concerned about DEFT’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT)'s stock is trading at $2.83...
Companies

XCUR’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Exicure Inc (XCUR)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Market

How does FCEL’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, Fuelcell Energy Inc's (FCEL) stock is trading at...
Industry

Analyzing ARBK’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR's...
Finance

A closer look at ATYR’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR)'s stock is trading at $5.16...

Topics

Finance

Should investors be concerned about DEFT’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT)'s stock is trading at $2.83...
Companies

XCUR’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Exicure Inc (XCUR)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Market

How does FCEL’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, Fuelcell Energy Inc's (FCEL) stock is trading at...
Industry

Analyzing ARBK’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR's...
Finance

A closer look at ATYR’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR)'s stock is trading at $5.16...
Companies

GBIO’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Generation Bio Co (GBIO)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Understanding FFAI stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc's (FFAI) stock is...
Industry

Watch this stock’s price performance: Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP)

0
Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP)'s stock has witnessed a...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
How to interpret Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR)’s stock chart patterns
Next article
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Should investors be concerned about DEFT’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT)'s stock is trading at $2.83...

XCUR’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Exicure Inc (XCUR)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...

How does FCEL’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, Fuelcell Energy Inc's (FCEL) stock is trading at...

Analyzing ARBK’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR's...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.