Understanding WFF stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, WF Holding Ltd’s (WFF) stock is trading at $2.43, marking a fall of -39.12% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -91.70% below its 52-week high of $29.26 and -24.09% above its 52-week low of $3.20. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -91.28% below the high and +1.29% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider WFF stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 13.30.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 87.41. WFF’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 20.24, resulting in an 47.07 price to cash per share for the period.

How does WF Holding Ltd (WFF) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

WF Holding Ltd (WFF): Earnings History

If we examine WF Holding Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

WF Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WFF) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in WF Holding Ltd (WFF). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 68.29% of shares. A total of 2 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.09% of its stock and 0.28% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC holding total of 22.62 shares that make 0.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 53946.0.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 2.0 shares of WFF, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4.0.

An overview of WF Holding Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests WF Holding Ltd (WFF) traded 1,994,726 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.87 and price change of -2.50. With the moving average of $4.88 and a price change of -1.35, about 816,471 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.