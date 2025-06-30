U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While U.S. Energy Corp has underperformed by -5.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, USEG fell by -7.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.40 to $0.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.54% in the last 200 days.

On October 26, 2022, Johnson Rice started tracking U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) recommending Accumulate. A report published by Global Hunter Securities on February 03, 2015, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for USEG. Global Hunter Securities also Downgraded USEG shares as ‘Accumulate’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 14, 2012. Global Hunter Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for USEG, as published in its report on May 20, 2011. Rodman & Renshaw’s report from May 03, 2011 suggests a price prediction of $7.25 for USEG shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. C.K. Cooper also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of U.S. Energy Corp (USEG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -59.32%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of U.S. Energy Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and USEG is recording an average volume of 3.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.74%, with a loss of -14.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.83, showing growth from the present price of $1.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether USEG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze U.S. Energy Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 69.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

