TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) shows promising results

While TPI Composites Inc has underperformed by -5.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TPIC fell by -52.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.26 to $0.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.11% in the last 200 days.

On March 18, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on December 12, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TPIC. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded TPIC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on October 17, 2024, and assigned a price target of $5. Raymond James October 03, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for TPIC, as published in its report on October 03, 2023. ROTH MKM’s report from July 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for TPIC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Johnson Rice also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TPI Composites Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -352.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TPIC is recording an average volume of 546.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.64%, with a loss of -21.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.79, showing growth from the present price of $0.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TPIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TPI Composites Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

