Finance
2 min.Read

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)’s stock performance: a year in review

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While TMC the metals company Inc has underperformed by -5.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMC rose by 508.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.11 to $0.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 234.23% in the last 200 days.

On June 25, 2025, Wedbush Upgraded TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) to Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on May 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TMC. Alliance Global Partners also rated TMC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 15, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Buy rating on November 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4.20. Wedbush initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TMC, as published in its report on November 24, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from November 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $3 for TMC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -667.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TMC has an average volume of 11.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.22%, with a gain of 3.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.18, showing growth from the present price of $6.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TMC the metals company Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TMC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.41% at present.

