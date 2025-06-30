Technical analysis of Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) stock chart patterns

While Wolfspeed Inc has underperformed by -15.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WOLF fell by -93.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.49 to $0.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -93.50% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) to Underweight. A report published by Mizuho on October 03, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for WOLF. TD Cowen also reiterated WOLF shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 22, 2024. Goldman Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 22, 2024, but set its price target from $48 to $28. New Street August 07, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WOLF, as published in its report on August 07, 2024. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.62%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Wolfspeed Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -180.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WOLF is recording an average volume of 36.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.48%, with a loss of -54.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WOLF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wolfspeed Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

