Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Sunrun Inc (RUN) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Sunrun Inc has underperformed by -4.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RUN fell by -19.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.26 to $5.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.59% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) to Sector Perform. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on June 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for RUN. Jefferies also Downgraded RUN shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 11, 2025. BMO Capital Markets May 22, 2025d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for RUN, as published in its report on May 22, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $11 for RUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Sunrun Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 21.17M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RUN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.86%, with a gain of 19.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.64, showing growth from the present price of $7.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunrun Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

RUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 111.10% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

GBIO’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Generation Bio Co (GBIO)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Understanding FFAI stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc's (FFAI) stock is...
Industry

Watch this stock’s price performance: Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP)

0
Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP)'s stock has witnessed a...
Finance

Nixxy Inc (NASDAQ:NIXX) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Nixxy Inc's (NIXX) stock is trading at $2.04,...
Companies

How is CHGG’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Chegg Inc's (CHGG) stock...

Topics

Companies

GBIO’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Generation Bio Co (GBIO)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Understanding FFAI stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc's (FFAI) stock is...
Industry

Watch this stock’s price performance: Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP)

0
Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP)'s stock has witnessed a...
Finance

Nixxy Inc (NASDAQ:NIXX) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Nixxy Inc's (NIXX) stock is trading at $2.04,...
Companies

How is CHGG’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Chegg Inc's (CHGG) stock...
Market

What will the future hold for Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) stock?

0
Critical Metals Corp (CRML)'s stock is trading at $3.1...
Industry

Is the Artelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

Is Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Rezolve AI PLC's (RZLV) stock is trading at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Results from GoPro Inc (GPRO) show risk
Next article
How should investors view CAMP4 Therapeutics Corp (CAMP)?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

GBIO’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Generation Bio Co (GBIO)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Understanding FFAI stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc's (FFAI) stock is...

Watch this stock’s price performance: Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP)

0
Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP)'s stock has witnessed a...

Nixxy Inc (NASDAQ:NIXX) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Nixxy Inc's (NIXX) stock is trading at $2.04,...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.