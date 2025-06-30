Sunrun Inc (RUN) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Sunrun Inc has underperformed by -4.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RUN fell by -19.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.26 to $5.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.59% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) to Sector Perform. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on June 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for RUN. Jefferies also Downgraded RUN shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 11, 2025. BMO Capital Markets May 22, 2025d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for RUN, as published in its report on May 22, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $11 for RUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Sunrun Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 21.17M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RUN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.86%, with a gain of 19.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.64, showing growth from the present price of $7.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunrun Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

