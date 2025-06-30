Should investors be concerned about RCT’s high price-to-sales ratio?

RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT)’s stock is trading at $2.48 at the moment marking a fall of -23.46% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -50.40% less than their 52-week high of $5.00, and 111.97% over their 52-week low of $1.17. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -48.11% below the high and +111.11% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider RCT stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 2.93.

How does RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT): Earnings History

If we examine RedCloud Holdings PLC’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

RedCloud Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: RCT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 88.87% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.58% of its stock and 23.21% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Global Value Investment Corp. holding total of 995.77 shares that make 2.25% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.64 million.

The securities firm Clear Street LLC holds 32.19 shares of RCT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.07% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 85320.0.

An overview of RedCloud Holdings PLC’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT) traded 3,962,907 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.71 and price change of +0.74. With the moving average of $1.69 and a price change of +0.76, about 1,607,463 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.