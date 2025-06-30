Should investors be concerned about Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT)?

While Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHAT rose by 19.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.71 to $2.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.40% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on May 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PHAT. Needham also reiterated PHAT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 05, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on August 09, 2023, and assigned a price target of $28. Evercore ISI May 11, 2023d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PHAT, as published in its report on May 11, 2023. Craig Hallum’s report from March 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $21 for PHAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1391.58%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PHAT is recording an average volume of 2.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.16%, with a loss of -6.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.88, showing growth from the present price of $9.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

