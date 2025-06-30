Subscribe
Industry
SDM underperforms with a -10.94 decrease in share price

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Smart Digital Group Ltd has underperformed by -10.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SDM rose by 31.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.39 to $4.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.16% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Smart Digital Group Ltd (SDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Smart Digital Group Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 320.76K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SDM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.80%, with a loss of -7.82% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Smart Digital Group Ltd Shares?

The Singapore based company Smart Digital Group Ltd (SDM) is one of the biggest names in Advertising Agencies. When comparing Smart Digital Group Ltd shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 117.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 71.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

