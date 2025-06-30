Subscribe
RXRX’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Cameron Mitchell
Cameron Mitchell

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 3.58% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.21. Its current price is -57.85% under its 52-week high of $12.36 and 37.46% more than its 52-week low of $3.79. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.16% below the high and +23.21% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RXRX’s SMA-200 is $6.34.

Additionally, it is important to take into account RXRX stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 35.42 for the last tewlve months.RXRX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.26, resulting in an 4.21 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 8 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.38 in simple terms.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX): Earnings History

If we examine Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.5, slashing the consensus of -$0.52. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 3.10% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.5 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.52. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 3.10%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.27 and -0.39 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.34 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.40 and also replicates 15.00% growth rate year over year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.10% of shares. A total of 443 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 76.14% of its stock and 80.23% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC holding total of 34.82 shares that make 8.71% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 181.39 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 32.29 shares of RXRX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.08% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 168.22 million.

An overview of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) traded 31,210,771 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.04 and price change of +0.97. With the moving average of $4.91 and a price change of -0.17, about 23,857,137 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RXRX’s 100-day average volume is 25,656,797 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.84 and a price change of -2.46.

