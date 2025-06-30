PRZO’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 11.16% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.25. Its current price is -60.60% under its 52-week high of $3.16 and 154.08% more than its 52-week low of $0.49. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.14% below the high and +42.03% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PRZO’s SMA-200 is $1.0439.

Additionally, it is important to take into account PRZO stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 84.97 for the last tewlve months.

How does ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO): Earnings History

If we examine ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.58% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.06% of its stock and 2.16% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 146.1 shares that make 0.86% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.18 million.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 103.96 shares of PRZO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.61% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.13 million.

An overview of ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) traded 1,630,111 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1350 and price change of +0.3689. With the moving average of $0.9488 and a price change of +0.6490, about 1,207,652 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PRZO’s 100-day average volume is 839,577 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9315 and a price change of -0.5600.