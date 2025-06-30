Ouster Inc (OUST) did well last session?

While Ouster Inc has underperformed by -5.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OUST rose by 97.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.88 to $5.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 143.73% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) to Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald November 11, 2024d the rating to Overweight on November 11, 2024, and set its price target from $12 to $10. Cantor Fitzgerald May 22, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OUST, as published in its report on May 22, 2024. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ouster Inc (OUST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.78%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ouster Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OUST is registering an average volume of 2.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.73%, with a gain of 11.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.11, showing decline from the present price of $24.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OUST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ouster Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

OUST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.06% at present.