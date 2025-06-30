Subscribe
Oklo Inc (OKLO) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Oklo Inc has underperformed by -1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKLO rose by 160.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.55 to $5.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 93.49% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2025, Craig Hallum Downgraded Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) to Hold. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on June 09, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OKLO. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on April 23, 2025, and assigned a price target of $55. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for OKLO, as published in its report on April 11, 2025. Craig Hallum’s report from January 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $44 for OKLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Oklo Inc (OKLO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Oklo Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 36.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 18.16M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OKLO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.24%, with a loss of -4.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.71, showing growth from the present price of $55.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oklo Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

OKLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.98% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

GBIO’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Generation Bio Co (GBIO)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Understanding FFAI stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc's (FFAI) stock is...
Industry

Watch this stock’s price performance: Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP)

0
Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP)'s stock has witnessed a...
Finance

Nixxy Inc (NASDAQ:NIXX) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Nixxy Inc's (NIXX) stock is trading at $2.04,...
Companies

How is CHGG’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Chegg Inc's (CHGG) stock...

