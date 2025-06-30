Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Nektar Therapeutics has underperformed by -13.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NKTR rose by 84.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.38 to $6.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 80.02% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) to Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on June 24, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NKTR. Jefferies also Upgraded NKTR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 11, 2025. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NKTR, as published in its report on January 08, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for NKTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.66%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Nektar Therapeutics’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -189.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NKTR is recording an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 36.91%, with a gain of 202.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $90.67, showing growth from the present price of $25.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NKTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nektar Therapeutics Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.