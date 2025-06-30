Subscribe
KAPA’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

In the current trading session, Kairos Pharma Ltd’s (KAPA) stock is trading at the price of $0.66, a fall of -1.61% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -83.54% less than its 52-week high of $4.00 and 64.55% better than its 52-week low of $0.40. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.03% below the high and +62.55% above the low.

KAPA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.46, resulting in an 3.06 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 47.25% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 9.36% of its stock and 17.75% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC holding total of 1.4 shares that make 8.33% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.94 million.

The securities firm Scientech Research LLC holds 48.2 shares of KAPA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.29% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 32239.0.

An overview of Kairos Pharma Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) traded 2,155,036 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5751 and price change of +0.0402. With the moving average of $0.6653 and a price change of -0.2572, about 986,626 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KAPA’s 100-day average volume is 561,115 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8834 and a price change of -1.0898.

