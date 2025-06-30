It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

While Digital Turbine Inc has overperformed by 8.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APPS rose by 239.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.77 to $1.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 82.21% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) to Underperform. A report published by Craig Hallum on May 29, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for APPS. Craig Hallum also reiterated APPS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 08, 2024. BofA Securities September 14, 2023d the rating to Neutral on September 14, 2023, and set its price target from $12 to $8. ROTH MKM May 25, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for APPS, as published in its report on May 25, 2023. Macquarie’s report from February 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $12 for APPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Digital Turbine Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and APPS is recording an average volume of 5.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.17%, with a loss of -0.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Digital Turbine Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

