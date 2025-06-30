Is Wag Group Co (PET) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Wag Group Co has underperformed by -7.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PET fell by -55.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.79 to $0.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.98% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2024, Craig Hallum Downgraded Wag Group Co (NASDAQ: PET) to Hold. A report published by Lake Street on May 30, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PET. Oppenheimer also rated PET shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2022. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on October 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PET, as published in its report on October 14, 2022. MKM Partners’s report from October 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for PET shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Wag Group Co (PET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.69%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Wag Group Co’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3036.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PET is recording 5.58M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.09%, with a gain of 12.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wag Group Co Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

