Is Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) stock a better investment at this time?

Currently, Rezolve AI PLC’s (RZLV) stock is trading at $3.04, marking a gain of 10.77% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -79.07% below its 52-week high of $14.50 and 183.64% above its 52-week low of $1.07. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.17% below the high and +60.95% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RZLV’s SMA-200 is $3.08.

RZLV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.13, resulting in an 73954.31 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV): Earnings History

If we examine Rezolve AI PLC’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 57.29% of shares. A total of 39 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.01% of its stock and 2.37% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Man Group PLC holding total of 456.41 shares that make 0.22% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.4 million.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 431.88 shares of RZLV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.21% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.33 million.

An overview of Rezolve AI PLC’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) traded 9,689,961 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.23 and price change of +1.06. With the moving average of $2.14 and a price change of +1.73, about 6,971,464 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RZLV’s 100-day average volume is 5,627,087 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.99 and a price change of +0.61.