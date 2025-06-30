Is it possible to buy Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd(INDO) shares at a good price now?

While Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd has overperformed by 1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDO rose by 12.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.95 to $2.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.79% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2022, Noble Capital Markets Upgraded Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX: INDO) to Outperform. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on March 25, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for INDO. Aegis Capital also rated INDO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 12, 2020.

Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and INDO has an average volume of 2.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.69%, with a loss of -38.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

