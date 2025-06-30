Subscribe
Market
Is Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) a opportunity to investors?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Interactive Strength Inc has overperformed by 16.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRNR fell by -82.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $2070.00 to $3.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -90.19% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 250.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Interactive Strength Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -436.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TRNR is recording an average volume of 284.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.23%, with a loss of -26.36% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Interactive Strength Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TRNR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.90% at present.

Related Articles

