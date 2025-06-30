Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) stock: A year of ups and downs

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Innoviz Technologies Ltd has underperformed by -3.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INVZ fell by -13.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.14 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.31% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2024, Rosenblatt Upgraded Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) to Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for INVZ. Goldman also Downgraded INVZ shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2024. Rosenblatt Initiated an Neutral rating on October 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INVZ, as published in its report on September 28, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from September 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for INVZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 146.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.19% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INVZ is recording an average volume of 4.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.98%, with a gain of 9.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.51, showing growth from the present price of $1.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INVZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innoviz Technologies Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

INVZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.73% at present.

Hot this week

Market

What will the future hold for Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) stock?

0
Critical Metals Corp (CRML)'s stock is trading at $3.1...
Industry

Is the Artelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

Is Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Rezolve AI PLC's (RZLV) stock is trading at...
Companies

A review of LCFY’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, Locafy Limited's (LCFY) stock...
Market

WBUY’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY)'s stock is trading at $6.64...

Topics

Market

What will the future hold for Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) stock?

0
Critical Metals Corp (CRML)'s stock is trading at $3.1...
Industry

Is the Artelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

Is Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Rezolve AI PLC's (RZLV) stock is trading at...
Companies

A review of LCFY’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, Locafy Limited's (LCFY) stock...
Market

WBUY’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY)'s stock is trading at $6.64...
Industry

A closer look at AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) current quarter earnings projections

0
AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

Will SEALSQ Corp (LAES) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, SEALSQ Corp's (LAES) stock is trading at $4.1,...
Companies

RVPH’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

0
In the current trading session, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc's...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Basel Medical Group Ltd (BMGL)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations
Next article
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG)’s stock price range in the last year

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

What will the future hold for Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) stock?

0
Critical Metals Corp (CRML)'s stock is trading at $3.1...

Is the Artelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Artelo Biosciences Inc (ARTL)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Is Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Rezolve AI PLC's (RZLV) stock is trading at...

A review of LCFY’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, Locafy Limited's (LCFY) stock...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.