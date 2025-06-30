Innodata Inc’s results are impressive

While Innodata Inc has underperformed by -6.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INOD rose by 23.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.00 to $13.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.15% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2024, Wedbush started tracking Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) recommending Outperform. A report published by Craig Hallum on September 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for INOD. Maxim Group also rated INOD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2024. BWS Financial Initiated an Buy rating on May 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $24.

Analysis of Innodata Inc (INOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Innodata Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 68.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INOD is recording an average volume of 2.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.05%, with a loss of -0.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.40, showing growth from the present price of $48.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innodata Inc Shares?

Innodata Inc (INOD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Information Technology Services market. When comparing Innodata Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 625.73%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

