Impact BioMedical Inc (IBO) requires closer examination

Arcelia Reed
While Impact BioMedical Inc has underperformed by -18.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IBO fell by -48.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.17 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.68% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Impact BioMedical Inc (IBO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Impact BioMedical Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -178.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 14.22M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IBO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 44.66%, with a gain of 107.68% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Impact BioMedical Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

IBO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.19% at present.

