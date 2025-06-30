Immuneering Corp (IMRX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Immuneering Corp has overperformed by 10.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMRX rose by 60.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.83 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 85.52% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) to Underweight. A report published by Needham on March 15, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMRX. Jefferies March 15, 2024d the rating to Hold on March 15, 2024, and set its price target from $16 to $3. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IMRX, as published in its report on December 01, 2023. Oppenheimer’s report from June 26, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $25 for IMRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Immuneering Corp (IMRX)

Immuneering Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -102.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IMRX is registering an average volume of 980.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.63%, with a gain of 37.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.42, showing growth from the present price of $3.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immuneering Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

