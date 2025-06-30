How did Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) fare last session?

While Pony AI Inc. ADR has underperformed by -6.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PONY fell by -4.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.88 to $4.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.66% in the last 200 days.

On January 14, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Pony AI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: PONY) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on December 23, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PONY. BofA Securities also rated PONY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 23, 2024.

Analysis of Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY)

One of the most important indicators of Pony AI Inc. ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PONY is recording 13.39M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.10%, with a gain of 15.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.47, showing growth from the present price of $13.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PONY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pony AI Inc. ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

