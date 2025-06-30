How analysts predict Currenc Group Inc (CURR) will perform this quarter?

Currenc Group Inc (CURR)’s stock is trading at $0.78 at the moment marking a rise of 17.15% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -94.22% less than their 52-week high of $13.59, and 140.18% over their 52-week low of $0.33. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -19.59% below the high and +132.56% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CURR’s SMA-200 is $1.7004.

Further, it is important to consider CURR stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.13.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 24.51.

How does Currenc Group Inc (CURR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Currenc Group Inc (NASDAQ: CURR) Ownership Details

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 57.02 shares that make 1.20% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 44475.0.

The securities firm Virtu Financial LLC holds 30.91 shares of CURR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.65% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 24112.0.

An overview of Currenc Group Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Currenc Group Inc (CURR) traded 8,280,101 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5119 and price change of +0.1848. With the moving average of $0.8553 and a price change of -0.7100, about 4,118,716 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CURR’s 100-day average volume is 2,295,400 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3321 and a price change of -0.7700.