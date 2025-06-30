GSIW’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

In the current trading session, Garden Stage Ltd’s (GSIW) stock is trading at the price of $1.54, a fall of -5.53% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -87.48% less than its 52-week high of $12.30 and 339.85% better than its 52-week low of $0.35. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.49% below the high and +110.95% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GSIW’s SMA-200 is $0.9599.

It is also essential to consider GSIW stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 322.71 for the last year.GSIW’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 27.08, resulting in an 53.26 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW): Earnings History

If we examine Garden Stage Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Garden Stage Ltd (NASDAQ: GSIW) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 27.05% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.27% of its stock and 0.37% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 41.5 shares that make 0.14% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 63906.0.

The securities firm Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 25.3 shares of GSIW, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.09% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 38960.0.

An overview of Garden Stage Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) traded 1,624,175 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3206 and price change of +0.8189. With the moving average of $0.8554 and a price change of +1.1796, about 1,450,456 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GSIW’s 100-day average volume is 3,099,416 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.6684 and a price change of +1.0729.