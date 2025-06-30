Galectin Therapeutics Inc’s results are impressive

While Galectin Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GALT rose by 80.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.90 to $0.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.31% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 13, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GALT. B. Riley FBR also rated GALT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 13, 2019. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 07, 2017, but set its price target from $6 to $10. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GALT, as published in its report on November 28, 2017. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GALT has an average volume of 543.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.06%, with a loss of -3.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GALT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Galectin Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

