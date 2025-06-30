Subscribe
Industry
FATE underperforms with a -5.45 decrease in share price

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Fate Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -5.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FATE fell by -36.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.92 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.54% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on June 17, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FATE. Wells Fargo also rated FATE shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 27, 2023. H.C. Wainwright January 24, 2023d the rating to Neutral on January 24, 2023, and set its price target from $115 to $7. Wedbush January 06, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FATE, as published in its report on January 06, 2023. Truist’s report from January 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $7 for FATE shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FATE is registering an average volume of 2.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.90%, with a loss of -12.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.40, showing growth from the present price of $1.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FATE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fate Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FATE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.23% at present.

Industry

A closer look at AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) current quarter earnings projections

0
AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

Will SEALSQ Corp (LAES) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, SEALSQ Corp's (LAES) stock is trading at $4.1,...
Companies

RVPH’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

0
In the current trading session, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc's...
Market

What to expect from ICU’s earnings report this quarter?

0
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU)'s stock is trading at...
Industry

Predicting Microvision Inc’s (MVIS) earnings for the current quarter

0
Microvision Inc (MVIS)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...

