Market
2 min.Read

Experts predict Globavend Holdings Ltd’s (GVH) current quarter earnings growth rate

Kenneth Phillips
Kenneth Phillips

Globavend Holdings Ltd (GVH)’s stock is trading at $0.12 at the moment marking a fall of -13.23% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -93.66% less than their 52-week high of $1.82, and 0.26% over their 52-week low of $0.12. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -93.54% below the high and +0.17% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GVH’s SMA-200 is $0.8034.

Further, it is important to consider GVH stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.16.GVH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.48, resulting in an 1.09 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Globavend Holdings Ltd (GVH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Globavend Holdings Ltd (GVH): Earnings History

If we examine Globavend Holdings Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Globavend Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GVH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Globavend Holdings Ltd (GVH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 76.65% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.53% of its stock and 6.55% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 105.52 shares that make 0.70% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 12304.0.

The securities firm Virtu Financial LLC holds 42.2 shares of GVH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.28% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4920.0.

An overview of Globavend Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Globavend Holdings Ltd (GVH) traded 45,042,688 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2007 and price change of -1.2547. With the moving average of $1.0843 and a price change of -0.4191, about 18,618,598 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GVH’s 100-day average volume is 9,345,809 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8691 and a price change of -0.6177.

