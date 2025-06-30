Examining New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) stock is warranted

While New Fortress Energy Inc has overperformed by 5.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NFE fell by -83.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.22 to $2.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.57% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2025, BTIG Research Downgraded New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on December 04, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for NFE. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded NFE shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 03, 2024. Deutsche Bank October 01, 2024d the rating to Sell on October 01, 2024, and set its price target from $21 to $7.60. Deutsche Bank March 04, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for NFE, as published in its report on March 04, 2024. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of New Fortress Energy Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 11.56M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NFE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.80%, with a gain of 12.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.60, showing growth from the present price of $2.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NFE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Fortress Energy Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

