Examining BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) more closely is necessary

While BigBear.ai Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBAI rose by 31.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.36 to $1.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 74.08% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, Northland Capital Downgraded BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) to Market Perform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 30, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated BBAI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 09, 2024. TD Cowen Initiated an Market Perform rating on October 02, 2023, and assigned a price target of $2. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BBAI, as published in its report on August 29, 2023. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -126.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BBAI is recording 90.29M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.96%, with a gain of 46.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.83, showing decline from the present price of $5.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BigBear.ai Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

