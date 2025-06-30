In the current trading session, Chanson International Holding’s (CHSN) stock is trading at the price of $0.13, a fall of -6.77% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -99.18% less than its 52-week high of $15.55 and -5.18% better than its 52-week low of $0.14. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -80.93% below the high and +0.39% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CHSN’s SMA-200 is $2.9192.

It is also essential to consider CHSN stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.19 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 10.27. CHSN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.39, resulting in an 3.34 price to cash per share for the period.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN): Earnings History

If we examine Chanson International Holding’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Chanson International Holding (CHSN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 26.69% of shares. A total of 9 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.32% of its stock and 1.80% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 143.06 shares that make 0.66% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 18296.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 122.07 shares of CHSN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.56% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 15613.0.

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Chanson International Holding (CHSN) traded 3,846,411 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3143 and price change of -0.3474. With the moving average of $0.3680 and a price change of -0.1562, about 2,566,652 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CHSN’s 100-day average volume is 3,709,219 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.3341 and a price change of -0.3533.