Evaluating BFRI’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

In the current trading session, Biofrontera Inc’s (BFRI) stock is trading at the price of $0.63, a gain of 4.90% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -71.57% less than its 52-week high of $2.22 and 17.74% better than its 52-week low of $0.54. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.31% below the high and +11.29% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BFRI’s SMA-200 is $0.9167.

It is also essential to consider BFRI stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.16 for the last year.BFRI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 11.94, resulting in an 3.33 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Biofrontera Inc (BFRI): Earnings History

If we examine Biofrontera Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.51, beating the consensus of -$0.29. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.22, resulting in a -75.31% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.51 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.29. That was a difference of -$0.22 and a surprise of -75.31%.

Biofrontera Inc (BFRI): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.45 and -0.45 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.45 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -1.12 and also replicates 59.82% growth rate year over year.

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ: BFRI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Biofrontera Inc (BFRI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.47% of shares. A total of 18 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 26.14% of its stock and 30.20% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC holding total of 732.15 shares that make 7.95% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.48 million.

The securities firm Rosalind Advisors, Inc. holds 644.39 shares of BFRI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.00% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.42 million.

An overview of Biofrontera Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) traded 204,984 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6263 and price change of +0.0530. With the moving average of $0.6766 and a price change of -0.2200, about 167,720 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BFRI’s 100-day average volume is 134,123 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8107 and a price change of -0.4850.

