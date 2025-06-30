Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) produces promising results

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While ChargePoint Holdings Inc has underperformed by -2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHPT fell by -31.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.44 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) to In-line. A report published by Needham on November 19, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CHPT. TD Cowen September 05, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CHPT, as published in its report on September 05, 2024. Goldman’s report from April 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $1.50 for CHPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.78%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -135.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CHPT is recording an average volume of 14.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.06%, with a gain of 9.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.99, showing growth from the present price of $0.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ChargePoint Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CHPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.90% at present.

Hot this week

Industry

A closer look at AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) current quarter earnings projections

0
AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

Will SEALSQ Corp (LAES) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, SEALSQ Corp's (LAES) stock is trading at $4.1,...
Companies

RVPH’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

0
In the current trading session, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc's...
Market

What to expect from ICU’s earnings report this quarter?

0
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU)'s stock is trading at...
Industry

Predicting Microvision Inc’s (MVIS) earnings for the current quarter

0
Microvision Inc (MVIS)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...

Topics

Industry

A closer look at AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) current quarter earnings projections

0
AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

Will SEALSQ Corp (LAES) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, SEALSQ Corp's (LAES) stock is trading at $4.1,...
Companies

RVPH’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

0
In the current trading session, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc's...
Market

What to expect from ICU’s earnings report this quarter?

0
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU)'s stock is trading at...
Industry

Predicting Microvision Inc’s (MVIS) earnings for the current quarter

0
Microvision Inc (MVIS)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...
Finance

LXRX’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

0
Currently, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc's (LXRX) stock is trading at...
Companies

How will Moleculin Biotech Inc’s (MBRX) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Moleculin Biotech Inc's (MBRX)...
Market

LNZA’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA)'s stock is trading at $0.27...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Can you still get a good price for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) Shares at this point?
Next article
Can you now get a good deal on Nine Energy Service Inc’s shares?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

A closer look at AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) current quarter earnings projections

0
AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Will SEALSQ Corp (LAES) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, SEALSQ Corp's (LAES) stock is trading at $4.1,...

RVPH’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

0
In the current trading session, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc's...

What to expect from ICU’s earnings report this quarter?

0
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU)'s stock is trading at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.